FOREST PARK, Ill. — Forest Park hosted its 10th annual Casket Races Saturday afternoon. Organizers describe it as a fun, annual tradition for the village that was once known as the “Village of Cemeteries.”

Laurie Kokenes, the executive director of the Forest Park Chamber of Commerce, says the event brings out a lively crowd to cheer for the creative caskets.

She says Forest Park has a 50-1 ratio, dead vs. living residents in their community cemeteries

“Forest Park has a unique claim to fame in that we so we figured we should own Halloween and that’s why we have casket races,” Kokenes said.

The event showcases a parade, with house parties, viewing parties with Madison Street on full display and rejoicing in the Halloween spirit.