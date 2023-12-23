CHICAGO — In Garfield Park, there was a reason to celebrate Saturday.

For the tenth year in a row, the Jackson Action Coalition hosted its “Breakfast with Santa” event.

Back in 2013 — the event’s first year — only about 100 people could come, but in the ten years since, Breakfast with Santa has more than quadrupled in size.

“Today, we are feeding 550 people,” said Marseil Jackson with the Jackson Action Coalition. “This is our biggest one yet and we’re excited to bless so many people.”

Jackson pointed toward the smiles on the faces of the numerous children running around at the event, and the adults who come every year to make memories as reasons why Breakfast with Santa is so enjoyable.

“This is my favorite event of the year and I started this because growing up my great-grandmother used to take me to breakfast with Santa at O’Hare,” Jackson said. “And when I got older, I realized those memories, I cherished them and I wanted to bring that to the community on the West Side of Chicago.”

Each child who appeared at Breakfast with Santa went home with a teddy bear, a toy and a book. Jackson said education is important to allow each young mind to grow and dream big at a magical time of year.

“The West Side never gets the best light when it comes to what’s happening in the community,” Jackson said. “So, we’re just excited that today we can bring together families to come and enjoy each other, love on each other—that’s really the reason for the season.”