The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers not to use ultrasound medical devices manufactured and distributed by RoyalVibe Health, CellQuicken, or Well-Being Reality.

According to the FDA, the safety and effectiveness of these devices have not been established to diagnose, treat, or cure medical conditions.

The administration says using these medical devices may result in adverse effects, including pain, bruising, burns, scarring, nerve damage, muscle weakness, or numbness.

