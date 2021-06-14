FBI: Teen girl kidnapped, forced into white truck by 2 men in Peru

PERU, Ill. — The FBI is investigating the kidnapping of a teen girl early Monday in Peru.

At around 5:05 a.m., authorities were informed of a kidnapping near Plum and 7th Street in Peru.

Multiple witnesses reported that they saw two men force a teen girl, approximately 14 to 16 years old, into a white pick-up truck with a topper. Authorities think the vehicle may be a white Ford Excursion.

The girl was screaming and yelling at the time of the kidnapping, the FBI said.

Additional details about the victim and suspects are not available at this time.

Tips can be reported anonymously at 312-421-6700.