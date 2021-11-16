FBI seeks public’s help in locating potential sex offender

FILE – This June 14, 2018 file photo shows an FBI seal on a podium before a news conference at the agency’s headquarters in Washington. On Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, the Supreme Court is set to hear a case about the government’s ability to get lawsuits thrown out of court by claiming they would reveal secrets that threaten national security. The case involves a group of Muslim men from Southern California who claim the FBI spied on hundreds in a surveillance operation following 9/11. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

The FBI is seeking the public’s help in locating a potential sex offender.



The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children discovered a video last year that shows an unidentified man with an infant.

The video was recorded between January and April of 2019.

The man is described as a white male with brown hair, a mustache, and a beard. He is heard speaking English and is likely between 30 and 40 years old.

The FBI is asking for information to track down his identity.

Anyone with any information can 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov