FBI seeks public’s help in locating potential sex offender

The FBI is seeking the public’s help in locating a potential sex offender.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children discovered a video last year that shows an unidentified man with an infant.
The video was recorded between January and April of 2019.
The man is described as a white male with brown hair, a mustache, and a beard. He is heard speaking English and is likely between 30 and 40 years old.
The FBI is asking for information to track down his identity.
Anyone with any information can 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov