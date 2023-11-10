CHICAGO — The FBI is searching for a serial robber who has targeted several downtown banks over the past few months.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the suspect allegedly tried to rob three Citibank locations along Michigan Avenue since September.

The suspect is described as a man in his 40s and typically wears a hooded sweatshirt or jacket during the attempts. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The FBI has offered an award of up to $1,000 for information regarding these incidents or the suspect in question.