ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — Authorities are responding to a “critical incident” at a bank in Romeoville.

At around 4 p.m., police responded to a Fifth Third Bank branch, located at 275 S. Weber.

As SkyCam9 arrived at the scene, at least four to five people were seen leaving the bank, including one person running in the parking lot.

The FBI is responding as officers continue to post outside the bank. The agency confirmed they have responded to the bank, but did not elaborate on why. Lewis University police said Romeoville officers are currently responding to a “critical incident.”

Authorities are asking residents to avoid the area of Weber Road between Airport and Taylor Road.

At this time, it is unknown if the bank was robbed or if the suspect is still inside.

