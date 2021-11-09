FBI looking for man who robbed New Lenox bank

NEW LENOX, Ill. — The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a bank in New Lenox on Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 12:20 p.m., authorities responded to a call of a bank robbery at a BMO Harris branch in the 100 block of Maples Street.

It is unknown how much money the man robbed from the bank.

The suspect is described as a white man with a medium building wearing a green pullover with the word “Vikings” on it. He also had a soft cast on his left leg and led in a gray or silver Audi.

Tips can be reported at tips.fbi.gov.