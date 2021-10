WESTMONT, Ill. — The FBI is looking for a man after a bank in Westmont was robbed on Wednesday afternoon.

At around 12:15 p.m., the FBI responded to the 6300 block of Fairview Avenue on the report of a robbery.

The FBI said the man was wearing a dark baseball cap, dark jacket and light-colored medical facemask. He is described as 5’9″ or 5’10” white man with short fair and medium build.

He is still at-large. Tips can be reported to 312-421-6700 or tips.fbi.gov.