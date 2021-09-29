FBI looking for man after Lisle bank robbery

LISLE, Ill. — FBI agents are looking for a man after a bank in Lisle was robbed on Tuesday morning.

At around 11:50 a.m., authorities responded to Old Second Bank, located in the 3100 block of Ogden Avenue on the report of a robbery.

The man used a note to demand cash and fled in a vehicle. No weapon was shown or indicated.

The suspect is described as white man, around 5’9″, with a thin to average build. He was wearing a black beanie, a black-hooded jacket, dark gloves, black pants and a black face mask.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at tips.fbi.gov.

