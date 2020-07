GLEN ELLYN, Ill. – The FBI is looking for a man after a Glen Ellyn bank was robbed Saturday morning.

At around 11 a.m., authorities responded to the report of a robbery at Glen Ellyn Bank and Trust on Roosevelt Road.

The suspect is approximately 50 years old, 5’6″-5’8, 150-160 lbs and wore a reflective vest, beige hat and red bandana face covering.

If you have information, you can leave a tip at fbi.gov/tips.