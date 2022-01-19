FBI looking for man after bank in Brookfield robbed

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — The FBI is asking the public’s help following a bank robbery Tuesday in Brookfield.

At around 12:15 p.m., authorities responded to a bank robbery at a Citibank branch, located in the 9000 block of Ogden Avenue.

The FBI said the suspect, described as a white man 5’10”-5’11” with an athletic build, presented a note demanding money.

He was wearing a shirt that said “The Goonies Never Die,” blue jeans, black gloves, a black hat and white tennis shoes.

The FBI did not say how much money the man got away with.

Anyone with information can report tips via 312-421-6700 or tips.fbi.gov.