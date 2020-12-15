FBI looking for man after Aurora bank robbed Monday

AURORA, Ill. – The FBI is asking the public’s help with locating a man who robbed a bank Monday afternoon in Aurora.

Just after 1:55 p.m., police responded to a Fifth-Third bank branch, located in the 30 block of South Broadway, on the report of a robbery.

Police said the man presented a demand note and did not show or imply a weapon.

It’s unknown with how much currency he got away with.

The suspect is identified as a white male, mid 40s, 6′ to 6’3″, with a skinny build.

He was wearing a dark green skull cap, a gray sweatshirt, had a watch on his left wrist, wore light-wash blue jeans, dark sneakers, sunglasses and a face mask.

If you have any information, you can leave a tip at fbi.gov/tips.