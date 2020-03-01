FBI joins investigation after man shot by police at Red Line stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The FBI has joined the investigation into Friday’s officer-involved shooting at a Red Line stop in River North.

Officers responded to the CTA Red Line station at Grand and State around 4 p.m. Friday.

A man in his 30s was being held to the ground by two CPD officers assigned to the CTA.

In a viral video posted to Twitter, the man was shot when he stood up after being pepper-sprayed.

“Shoot him, shoot him,” is heard on the video before one gunshot. The man managed to run up the escalator when a second shot was fired.

Mayor Lightfoot called the video disturbing but also said it’s one perspective and does not depict the entire event.

The FBI has gotten involved at the request of the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office. Possible criminal charges are being looked at.

In addition to the FBI, Chicago police, the state’s attorney’s office and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability are investigating. The two officers involved were pulled from street duty and placed on administrative duties as the investigation continues.

Detectives returned to the station Saturday morning to look for additional evidence and possible video. It’s not known if the officer’s body cameras were turned on.

The shooting came on the same day the mayor and Chicago police announced their new CTA safety plan. Fifty officers and detectives will now be solely dedicated to crimes on the CTA.