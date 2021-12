BARTLETT, Ill. — The FBI is investigating a bank robbery Thursday morning in Bartlett.

At around 9:20 a.m., authorities responded to a BMO Harris branch, located in the 300 block of South Main Street, on the report of a robbery.

The FBI said three suspects robbed the bank with a note and implied a weapon.

They are currently at-large.

Anyone with information can leave a tip at https://www.fbi.gov/tips.