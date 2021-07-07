Father Pfleger wants Pritzker to declare state of emergency for gun violence

CHICAGO, IL – JULY 07: The Rev. Michael Pfleger leads the march onto Chicago Dan Ryan Expressway to protest violence in the city on July 7, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Anti-violence protesters aimed to shut down the northbound lanes of the major interstate in an effort to press public officials to address common sense gun laws, joblessness and access to quality education. (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — On the heels of Gov. Andrew Cuomo declaring gun violence a disaster emergency in New York, Rev. Michael Pfleger is suggesting Illinois’ governor do the same.

In a statement on Wednesday, Pfleger says more than 1,700 people have been shot and over 350 killed in Chicago so far this year.

“Governor Pritzker needs to declare gun violence an emergency in Illinois and commit funds to reverse the trend here as well as call for an emergency summit of state, county, and city officials and community leaders and residents to come up with a comprehensive plan and strategy,” he added.

In Chicago, the Fourth of July holiday weekend saw 100 people shot and more than a dozen killed by gun violence.

“Illinois is in a state of emergency,” Pfleger added, “and the Windy City is becoming known as a bloody city.”

During President Joe Biden’s visit to Illinois on Wednesday, his administration identified Chicago as one of five major cities where the Department of Justice will set up a gun trafficking task force.

A state of emergency declaration from the governor would free up additional funding and resources to combat shootings statewide.

