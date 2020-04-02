2 killed after wrong-way crash on I-80 in Oak Forest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK FOREST, Ill. — Two people were killed after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 80 in Oak Forest.

According to Illinois State Police, the accident happened around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday on eastbound I-80 at I-57 when a wrong-way driver struck another vehicle.

Both drivers were killed, Illinois State Police said. Their identities have not yet been released.

Further details about the crash are unknown at this time.

The crash occurred as heavy fog blanketed the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.