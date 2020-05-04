Man, 43, killed in I-80 crash

GRUNDY COUNTY, Ill. — A man was killed in a crash on I-80 late Sunday night.

Police said a vehicle had been parked on the shoulder of Interstate 80 at MP 114, and was entering back into westbound lane traffic. As the vehicle was entering, it was struck from behind by a tractor trailer.

The driver of the tractor was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 43-year-old Brandon Heard of River Grove.

The crash remains under investigation by Grundy County Coroner Office and Illinois State Police.