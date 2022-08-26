NORMAL, Ill. — It’s been over a year since the death of Illinois State University student Jelani Day and his family and the community still want answers about his death.

Illinois Sen. Elgie Sims, who enacted what is known as the Jelani Day bill, will celebrate Day’s life and legacy Saturday.

“A year has passed since the tragic loss of Mr. Jelani Day, yet his family, the community – and I – continue to mourn,” Sims said. “Mr. Day’s family – and the families of missing people across this state – deserve our continued help, support and assistance.”

According to a news release from Sims, it took two weeks to find Day’s missing body and another three weeks to identify his remains. This led to the enactment of Senate Bill 3932 — the law that allow county coroners and medical examiners to receive federal assistance in identifying missing persons.

Day’s family launched the Jelani Day Foundation — an effort to fight for change to ensure families of color have the help needed during the search for missing loved ones.

The celebration of life and further announcements regarding the launch of the foundation will be held at the Bone Student Center at Illinois State University Saturday, Aug. 27 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

To register for the event: Jelani Day All White Affair Tickets, Sat, Aug 27, 2022 at 5:00 PM | Eventbrite

For any additional questions, contact: thejelanidayfoundation@gmail.com.