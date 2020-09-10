Family still hopes for justice after professor shot execution style in Naperville; $50k reward offered

NAPERVILLE, Ill. – Three and a half years later, the family of a suburban professor who was shot and killed execution style is holding out hope for justice.

Matthew Lange, 37, of Oswego, was waiting to pick up his 4-year-old son outside Scullen Middle School at night when he was shot and killed execution style.

The brutal murder took place on January 27, 2017. That day changed the lives of parents Sandy and David Lange forever.

“There was one sentence on the news that said a man had been killed at Scullen and we knew instantly,” his mother said. “He was always there every other Friday at 7 o’clock.”

He sat outside in his car as his son was finishing his polish heritage class. Police believe the murder of the popular professor, who taught at Lewis University, was anything but random.

The Langes and Naperville police hope someone comes forward about the unsolved case as the reward stands at $50,000.

Matthew’s wife emigrated from Poland and he had just gone through a divorce.

Police said it’s been hard to identify a specific motive.

“He did undergo a contentious divorce and child custody dispute and his ex-wife and former mother-in-law have been less cooperative with the investigation from an early point,” Det. Black said. “Both have retained legal counsel and we have yet to have meaningful dialogue with them.”

Police said they have interviewed more than 100 people who were in the class at the time. No tangible leads have come from anyone there, police said.

The Langes see Matthew’s son, their grandson, at least once a week. They said he remembers his dad, but it hurts to know their memories together were stopped.

“It will never be behind us but it will be nice to have a tiny bit of closure.” his father said.

WGN reached out to Lange’s ex-wife for comment but have not heard back yet.

A $50,000 reward has been offered for information leading to a conviction.

The Naperville Crime Stoppers number is 630-420-6006.