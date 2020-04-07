Family says Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital did not do enough to help save loved one

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHEATON, Ill. — A Wheaton man who tested positive for COVID-19 died in a matter of days. His family was devastated and upset and said the hospital where he was treated didn’t follow their wishes and do more to try to save his life.

Dimitrios Katsaros, 70, known as Jimmy by his friends and family, started to get sick three days ago. Katsaros was diabetic, and was also going through chemo for leukemia. On Sunday things got worse.

“As we were continuing to give him things to increase his blood sugar his eyes closed and his breathing became shallow,” Melpo Katsaros, his daughter, said.

Katsaros' daughter called 911, and he was rushed to Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield.

The doctor in the ER spoke to his family by phone, and said Katsaros was being intubated, and then transferred up to the intensive care unit.

The family then got another call from the attending physician in the ICU.

“She didn't feel it was worth treating a person with COVID-19 because he had co-morbidity. that it wasn't worth the risk to her staff to get infected is what she told us,” Chris Curdes, Katsaros’ son-in-law, said.

Melpo Katsaros said she explain the family wanted to make sure they did everything to keep her father alive.

The Katsaros family said the doctor asked them multiple times to sign a DNR, or do not resuscitate order, but they refused. On Monday, they got an update from a charge nurse.

“She said, ‘Even if your family doesn't want DNR we have two doctors that will override it,’” Melpo Katsaros said. “So at this point your dad is DNR. This is a couple hours before the phone call that his heart stopped. She said that was at 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The family, including Katsaros’ wife of 47 years could not be at his bedside.

“It’s not worth 10 minutes of CPR to give him a chance?” Curdes said. “To be told you’re basically not worth the effort. Vets do more to save dogs than Northwestern said Jimmy was worth. That makes it that much more painful.”

Katsaros’ daughter said nobody should have to go through this.

WGN reached out to Northwestern about this case, and asked about the phone call — and if in fact, two doctors can override a family’s DNR wishes and said due to patient privacy laws, they could not comment.

DuPage County has had 795 positive COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths, that’s about 14% of the number of cases in Cook County.