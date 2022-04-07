MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — The family of a Michigan City, Indiana man who was seriously injured amid his arrest is questioning the tactics deployed by police.

Tahir Kelly went live on Facebook from Franciscan Hospital after an encounter with Michigan City, Indiana police.

Graphic video shows Kelly’s face, fractured after a run-in with Michigan City officers.

“They swarmed me, they came from everywhere,” Kelly said on Facebook.

Michigan City police body camera video shows officers responded to the 1000 block of W. 9th St. for a suspicious car chasing two men. Authorities say they stopped Kelly because he matched the clothing description of one of the suspects.

Cannon Lambert with the Law Office of Xochitl Macias of Karchmar & Lambert, P.C., says the family disputes the police’s claims, arguing authorities used excessive force.

“Tahir Kelly was walking to the corner store. He was about a half a block away from his house when Michigan City police officers triangulated around him,” Lambert said.

Police say they could not confirm Kelly’s identity because the 26-year-old gave them various names. When officers tried to arrest Kelly, bodycam video shows he ran away.

Officers chased after Kelly and tased him.

WARNING: The following photos may be considered graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.

A graphic photo show Tahir Kelly’s face heavily damaged after a run-in with Michigan City officers. (Provided)

In the body camera video, Kelly falls, which police say caused his facial injuries.

“If you fall as the result of being tased, you will have one strike point. You won’t have drag marks across your face,” Lambert said.

Tahir’s mother, Derris Baylor, says her son’s face is fractured.

“He has staples and stitches,” she said. “He is really messed up.”

Michigan City Police Chief Dion Campbell says upon review of the body camera video, the department is “fully supporting the actions of the officers,” stating that they acted in accordance to the law and with professionalism.

The Kelly family intends to seek justice, however.

“We are going make it through this,” Tahir Kelly stated in his Facebook video. “We are going to make sure we get the right justice.”

Authorities announced charges against Kelly Thursday afternoon. Kelly faces stating false identity, resisting law enforcement, and carrying a firearm without a permit. All charges are misdemeanors.

Police add that Kelly also has two active failures to appear warrants on criminal misdemeanor offenses.