Family, police searching for missing 97-year-old North Side man

CHICAGO — A 97-year-old Rogers Park resident has been reported missing Friday, according to Chicago police and the man’s family.

The family of Rupert Taylor filed a missing persons report with Chicago police Friday after Taylor went missing at approximately 1 p.m. According to Rupert’s family, he lives near Ashland Avenue and Lunt Avenue in Rogers Park.

His family said Rupert left to go to a bank in Wilmette in his 2001 Toyota Corolla and has not been seen since. He is said to be in perfect mental health.

Rupert’s family also suggested it was possible he could be in the Palatine area, as he has family near there as well.