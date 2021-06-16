Family, police looking for missing Markham man with Alzheimer’s; vehicle spotted in Northwest Indiana

MARKHAM, Ill. — Family and police are looking for a missing 83-year-old Markham man with Alzheimer’s who drove away from his home early Wednesday.

Charles Pope was last seen at his residence in the 16400 block of Belleplaine Drive in Markham at 8 p.m. by his wife. Family believes sometime between 1 and 6 a.m., he took his light blue 2009 Chrysler Town & Country minivan with an Illinois license plate Y B S 4 7 5.

His granddaughter told WGN News he has not driven in two years and family believes he is having an episode related his Alzheimer’s disease.

Authorities told family that his vehicle was spotted via a license plate reader in Highland at around 6:40 a.m. They have spent all of Wednesday looking for him in various Northwest Indiana communities.

Family said prior to the pandemic, Pope and his wife frequented restaurants in Northwest Indiana.

He is 5’11” and weighs around 200 lbs. If located, call 911 or Markham police at 708-331-2171.