Family, police looking for missing 25-year-old Dolton woman with special needs

DOLTON, Ill. — Family of a missing 25-year-old woman with special needs is offering a reward for information leading to her safe returning.

Ebony Holliday was last seen Monday morning on a bus near 95th and the Dan Ryan. Family said she left her Dolton home sometime between 2:30 and 4:30 a.m. and was seen boarding bus #353 near the Citgo gas station, located on 154th Street near Thornridge High School, at around 6:30 a.m.

Family believes she is having an episode due to not taking medication related to schizophrenia. In the last three months, her condition has gone “down hill,” according to family, and she requires daily medication.

She left the home without money, her wallet and her cell phone. Family told WGN News she has never left home before like this.

Holliday is a veteran of the Illinois National Guard.

She recently shaved her head and was last seen wearing black and beige tie-die hoodie, rose pants, a black shirt, white crocs and had a grey and black backpack. She is 5’4″ and weighs around 135 lbs.

Family is offering a $1,000 reward for her safe return. If located call 911, 708-849-4466 or Dolton police at 708-841-2533.