Family of wrongfully accused Waukegan basketball player meets with state’s attorney

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The family of a wrongfully accused Waukegan High School basketball player met with the Lake County State’s Attorney Wednesday as they continue to look for answers.

Martell Williams, 15, was arrested last week and charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery — accused of a shooting a store clerk at a Dollar General in Waukegan.

Williams was playing a high school basketball game in Lincolnshire at the exact time that shooting occurred.

He gave a false confession. His lawyer and State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said it was because of the way police questioned him.

“Some people who were in the store wrongfully identified him out of a lineup and one thing led to another, they went to the school, they arrested him and they started telling him they already knew he’d been at the store,” Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said. “And so by confronting him in that way, by telling him we already know this to be true, they led to this problem.”

The family reviewed the video of that interrogation at the police department after their meeting with Rinehart.

“It was horrible, it was horrible to watch,” family attorney Kevin O’Connor said. “His mom was so disturbed she had to leave the room.”

Williams spent two nights in juvenile detention before his family could prove his innocence and have the charges dropped.

“It’s a problematic area, it’s a problematic technique to be using when it comes to juveniles,” Eric Rinehart said.

A new state law took effect last month that states if an “officer knowingly uses deception” to obtain a confession from someone younger than 18, that confession won’t be admissible in court.

“I think we need to improve from this, we don’t want to minimize the terror that Martell went through, we don’t want to minimize that in any way. But we have to do better,” Rinehart said.

Williams’ lawyer said the meeting with the state’s attorney was promising. He said it’s still early but he hasn’t ruled out filing a lawsuit against the police department.

At this time, Waukegan police have not responded to a request for comment.