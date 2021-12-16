A Chicago Police officer who quit his job just days after a woman was found dead in his RV was responsible for her death, a newly filed lawsuit claims.

The woman, Treasure Hendrix, 35, was found dead last August inside an RV that was parked in a lot at the intersection of 15th and Western. The RV is owned by a man who, at the time, was a CPD officer.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled Hendrix’s death an accidental overdose, and the CPD logged her death as a noncriminal matter. The medical examiner had previously released records that shed additional light on Hendrix’s last few hours alive.

The newly filed lawsuit, though, says the officer — who WGN is not naming because authorities have not accused him of any wrongdoing — is responsible for her death of Hendrix.

“On information and belief, on or around August 18, 2021, Defendant provided Ms. Hendrix with one or more of the following illegal substances: (a) cocaine, (b) methamphetamine, (c) fentanyl, (d) despropionyl fentanyl, and (e) MDMA,” the suit states.

“As a direct and proximate result of the negligent acts and/or omissions of Defendant, Ms. Hendrix incurred bodily injuries that were fatal in nature,” the suit continues.

Treasure Hendrix

The now-former officer said that he and Hendrix knew each other for a few years and that they’d previously had sex. On occasion, the officer “deposited money into the victim’s bank account to help the victim out,” a detective wrote. Cook County court records show Hendrix had faced eviction lawsuits in the past related to her alleged failure to pay rent.

A week after Hendrix died, the officer resigned from the CPD, though the department’s investigation into the officer remains ongoing. The former officer was placed on the city’s do-not-hire list because he resigned while under investigation, city records show.

The former officer also told investigators that he sometimes slept in the RV because he occasionally rents out his condo on AirBnb. He could not be reached for comment.