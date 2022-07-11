CHICAGO — The family of an off-duty Chicago police officer who was shot in a bar in the Beverly neighborhood over the weekend said he is now paralyzed from the waist down.

Officer Dan Golden was shot in the back early Saturday morning, near West 104th Street and Western Avenue.

Police said there was a verbal altercation before the shooting. Golden’s family said he was hanging out with friends and was not involved in an argument.



His family said Golden is awake and in pain, but surrounded by loved ones.