Family of missing Illinois State University student offers $25K reward

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — The family of Jelani Day is determined to find answers. The 25-year-old graduate student at Illinois State University has not been seen in more than a week.

Bloomington police released images showing him outside a cannabis dispensary on Aug. 24. His car was found in a wooded area in Peru, Illinois a few days later.

One of Day’s sisters lives in the St. Louis area. The family is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads them to Day.

“I just want my son found,” Carmen Bolden Day, Jelani Day’s mother, said. “I want everybody to be aware and on the lookout.”

Day’s mother said her son was excited about continuing his education as a graduate student.

“He was very proud of the fact that he’s going to school to be a speech pathologist to help others,” she said.

She plans on searching until she finds answers.

“Mentally, I’m exhausted,” Carmen Bolden Day said. “Physically, I’ve hurt myself trying to find my son, but I will not give up.”

Anyone with information can contact their local police department or the Bloomington Illinois Police at 309-820-8888 or Detective Paul Jones at 309-434-2548.

To make a donation, visit the family’s Go Fund Me page.