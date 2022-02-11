$10K reward offered for info that helps find missing Antioch man

ANTIOCH, Ill. — The family of a missing Antioch man announced a $10,000 reward Friday for information that helps in the search.

Tommy Howe, 24, of Antioch, was last seen around 11 a.m. on Jan. 22, near I-94 and Route 176 in Libertyville. Howe was involved in a car accident, but left the scene of the accident before authorities arrived.

The Antioch Police Department held a news conference Friday with an update on search efforts. Family and police say they hope the reward money helps generate new leads. There have been some sightings but no real information about Howe’s whereabouts.

Howe may have wandered into the Old School Forest Preserve near Libertyville. Family tracked his cell phone to a wreckage yard — where they found his car totaled.

Police said they aren’t sure how the multi-car accident happened but said there was a lot of damage done to Howe’s vehicle. His parents said the airbags were deployed and believed he may have had a head injury and for some reason felt the need to leave the scene.

His family said he made plans to meet up with his siblings for lunch but never showed up.

Antioch police are asking for anyone with information to contact them at 847-270-9111.

