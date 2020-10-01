Family of man shot, killed by Chicago police says they’re not getting answers

CHICAGO — The family of a 26-year-old man shot by Chicago police is speaking out after COPA released video of the shooting last week.

Chicago police shot and killed Miguel Vega Aug. 31 after they say someone in a group of people started shooting at them on the 1300 block of West 19th Street.

Officers responded to the area after getting a call about a suspicious person. They saw five people standing around and said someone started shooting. They recovered a weapon at the scene.

Vega’s family held a press conference Thursday and said the video proves Vega didn’t have a gun or fired the shots.

Hundreds have already marched in support of Vega demanding justice. They said they’re not getting the answers they need.

“As a community we are here to support the Vega family. This is an issue happening not just in Pilsen but across black and brown communities in Chicago but across the united states,” Mateo Zapata, a community member, said.

Erik Vega, Miguel Vega’s brother, said he wants answers.

“My brother’s life already even taken. The least you can do is come answer our questions. Show your faces is what I really want,” he said. “You’re supposed to serve and protect. You’re not serving us you’re not serving the community by not answering our questions.”

Police have not identified Vega as the shooter.