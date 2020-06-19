Family of man killed by guard during struggle at Munster hospital questions staff’s actions

MUNSTER, Ind. — The family of a 22-year-old who was shot and killed during a struggle at a Munster hospital is asking for answers from hospital staff.

Jamal Williams’ family brought him to Community Hospital in Munster Tuesday to get help for depression. Within hours, he was fatally shot by a security guard.

On Thursday, the family of Williams, alongside their lawyer, spoke out and said if things were handled by medical professionals instead of security guards, Williams would still be alive.

His family said Williams was in the hospital because he had been suffering from depression and it had intensified in light of recent developments spurred on by the death of George Floyd.

“He had been having some personal issues dealing with the death of George Floyd and his family saw fit to take him to Community Health in Indiana for a mental health evaluation and for care and treatment,” family lawyer Sal Indomenico said.

Two hours after he was admitted and while being watched by a hospital nurse, Williams started to develop anxiety. He began to struggle with the nurse and investigators said Williams attempted to choke her. Security guards were called.

Authorities initially said the Williams disarmed and fatally shot security guard and retired deputy Ryan Askew and was then killed by the second security guard. But later Tuesday, authorities said Williams never gained control of Askew’s gun or fired the weapon.

Prosecutors said Williams placed Askew in a chokehold before lifting him off the ground and striking him repeatedly with his free hand.

According to prosecutors, witnesses said Askew began to go in and out of consciousness. The second security guard who fired two shots. Williams was struck in the face.

Askew was struck in the arm. He died a short time later.

Williams’ family describes gim as a gentle giant. He stood at 6 feet 5 inches and was a member the Western Michigan University football team after transferring from the College of DuPage.

“We raised Jamal to be good and be great and to love people,” Williams’ mother Patrice Davis said.

The family’s attorney says it all could have been avoided.

“Rather than sending security guards with weapons, a physician should have been sent there to address any alleged agitation and possibly provide a sedative,” Indomenico said. “We have reason to belive that he was asked to step into the hallway by the two officers who were not health professionals, who were not mental health experts, and that caused potentially an escalation in tensions leading one of the officers firing shots killing both Jamal Williams and Mr. Askew.”