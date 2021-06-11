Family of Jamari Dent to sue CPS for wrongful death

CHICAGO A 13-year-old boy who suffered permanent brain damage from a 2019 suicide attempt died late Thursday night, according to his family.

Jamari Dent passed away Thursday after suffering brain damage caused by a suicide attempt in 2019 that left him unable to walk, talk or breathe on his own.

His family said he dealt with bullying from staff and students at two different elementary schools on the city’s South Side.

The Dent family said they will file a wrongful death complaint against Chicago Public Schools.

