Family of ‘Dreadhead Cowboy’ wants answers day after arrest

CHICAGO — One day after he rode his horse on the Dan Ryan Expressway, the man known as the Dreadhead Cowboy is facing several charges, and his family wants answers.

Family and activists have been holding a vigil outside the 5th District lockup while Adam Hollingsworth is still be held. Illinois State Police arrested him for reckless conduct, disobeying a police officer, criminal trespass and obstruction of traffic. All are considered misdemeanors, but it’s still not clear if he will face any criminal charges.

The sister of 33-year-old Hollingsworth said she can’t get any answers as to why her brother is still sitting in jail, a day after he used genuine horsepower on the Dan Ryan.

“He wasn’t disturbing the peace, he wasn’t hurting anybody what is there that needs to investigate,” Lateshia Hollingsworth said.

Hollingsworth rode his 7-year-old horse, Nunu, while livestreaming on Facebook for about 30 minutes on the expressway – tying up traffic at 4:30 p.m. in the afternoon with a motorcycle escort all in effort to bring attention to the recent rash of young children being killed or injured by gun violence.

Police were finally able to force him off at 95th Street where he was arrested. Officers said Nunu was bleeding from her left hoof, her right hoof was injured and her body had sores from the saddle. She’s now in the care of an animal rescue facility.

“Yesterday, he was just trying to get his voice heard, he didn’t mean no harm,” Lateshia Hollingsworth said. “He has several horses, he take care of all of them.”

Earlier this month, Hollingsworth had met with police about a possible protest on the Dan Ryan but his request was denied. Back in July, Mayor Lori Lightfoot recruited Hollingsworth to help get the word out about filling out the 2020 Census.

In a statement, the mayor’s office said, “There is a right way and a wrong way to call attention to issues of great importance and this stunt was decidedly the very wrong way.”

His sister worries her brother may be being used as a pawn.

“I feel like something else is going on, other than him riding a horse on the expressway, I feel like it might be politics, very personal,” she said.

State police said charges are pending due to the ongoing investigation. Hollingsworth’s family is now looking at hiring him an attorney.

Another man, Darron Luster was arrested for obstructing and resisting arrest. He was released on a $1,000 bond.