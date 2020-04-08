Family of 27-year-old woman shot, killed in Logan Square offers $6K reward

CHICAGO – The family of a 27-year-old woman killed Tuesday night in Logan Square is offering a $6,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Just after 8 p.m., Chicago police were dispatched to the 2900 block of West Fullerton Avenue on the report of a person shot.

Police said a 27-year-old woman, later identified as Alexa Baute, was walking on the sidewalk when she heard shots and felt pain. Baute was shot in the chest by a stray bullet and was transported to Illinois Masonic, where she later died.

WGN spoke with Baute’s parents Wednesday who said she was their only child. They are offering a $6,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

No suspects are in custody as detectives continue to investigate.