Family of 19-year-old shot, killed by Chicago police officer awarded $1M

CHICAGO — The family of slain 19-year-old Kajuan Raye was awarded just over $1 million after the officer who shot him was found guilty of civil battery.

On Tuesday, a federal jury found Chicago Police Sgt. John Poulos liable in Raye’s death.

On Nov. 23, 2016, Poulos shot Raye near 65th and Marshfield. Police said Raye took off running after Poulos thought he matched the description of a domestic disturbance suspect.

The sergeant said Raye pointed a gun at him twice. During the foot chase, Poulos fired and shot Raye in the back.

No weapon was found after an initial search. Surveillance footage was later released by The Independent Police Review Authority.

Former Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said after the shooting that there were many unanswered questions as the incident was investigated.

Raye was the second person shot and killed by Poulos. In 2013, Poulos shot an unarmed suspected burglar in Lincoln Park.

He was cleared of criminal charges in both shootings.

The Raye family issued the following statement.

“The family of Kajuan Raye is still grieving the loss of Kajuan each and everyday. Justice means that the officer (Sgt Poulos) gets arrested and convicted of murder to help heal the open wounds visible on the families heart. The family thanks the jury for returning a guilty verdict in the most important claim of battery. Sgt. Poulos was unreasonable when he shot and killed Kajuan in the back as he was simply running away. This is the first step of justice in hopes that COPA reopens their investigation to fire him and that Kim Foxx pursues murder charges. Poulos gives CPD a bad image as he has now killed two young black men unjustifiably and causing the city to pay millions in damages for his behavior.”