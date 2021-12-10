Family of 15-year-old Justice girl killed after school hopes for answers

JUSTICE, Ill. — The family of a 15-year-old Justice girl killed last month after coming home from school is looking for answers.

Suri Davis was gunned down in her own apartment building on Nov. 22 in the 8700 block of South 87th Avenue.

Her body was found around 7 p.m. that night near an inside stairwell.

The family and crisis responder Andrew Holmes are calling on police to release any exterior surveillance video from the complex after interior cameras were found altered.

“One of the cameras inside this building was altered, turned facing the ground,” Holmes said. “Facing the floor, not the door. I’m asking anyone in this facility or complex please help this family.”

Mother Jasmine Davis said Suri called her around 3:30 p.m. that day, telling her she had just gotten off the bus from Argo High School and was walking home.

“We’re looking for justice,” Davis said. “I need justice for my baby.”

Andrew Holmes organization is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information can call Justice police at 708-458-2192.