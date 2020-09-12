Family hopes for justice after 22-year-old Maywood woman shot, killed by stray bullet

MAYWOOD, Ill. — Police in Maywood are searching for a gunman after a 22-year-old woman was shot and killed last Friday in her car by a stray bullet.

Police responded to the area of 19th St. and St. Charles Rd. on the report of shots fired on the night of Sept. 4.

While she was in her car, Alejandra Cortes, 22, was shot in the back of her head and died the next day. Police said she was not the intended target.

Family said Cortes was hard working and was working to become a certified nursing assistant.

“She liked to help people,” said brother Juan Cortes. “She was a happy person.”

Cortes worked at Aldi and was with friends after leaving work.

“She had just gotten off of work. She was just enjoying her life, her brother said. “She was a happy person, every second she could enjoy life, she would enjoy life, she was always smiling.”

Alejandra’s mother, Lourdes Cortes, said she wants justice for her daughter.

“I just feel the pain because it was my daughter, my lovely daughter. I don’t know what to do now,” she said. “But the police have to find this person.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Maywood police at 708- 450-4471.