Family, friends of slain 18-year-old hope for justice

CHICAGO — Family and friends of slain 18-year-old Jaya Beemon gathered Saturday to put pressure on her killers.

While they gathered peacefully near the site of her murder, there was anger.

“We in war here in Chicago and we don’t have to be,” cousin Janice Pass said.

Family and friends of Beemon want city leaders to make progress in finding out who shot and killed the teen and injured four others Tuesday evening at a convenience store.

Beemon, a nursing student at Malcom X, was buying snacks on a date when she was killed.

After the shooting, Beemon’s mother was arrested at the University of Chicago. She said she broke down in grief and was dragged out of the hospital in handcuffs.

Police said she kicked and fought them.

“Please do not fail us again,” Tallana Beemon said. “Find these killers, find these vicious scum of the earth savages that viciously murdered my innocent niece.”

Friday night, police and city leaders gathered with the community to tell them they’re working on finding the suspects.

If you know any information, you can submit an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.