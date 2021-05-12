Family devastated after support dog stolen at gunpoint on Northwest Side

CHICAGO – A woman on Chicago’s North Side says a man pulled a gun on her boyfriend and stole her support dog. Devastated, she’s asking for the public’s help in hopes of her dog’s safe return.

While police say they are investigating, Danielle Hallihan says she hasn’t seen her dog since Friday. Hallihan lives with anxiety and depression and says her dog, Olive, gave her comfort.

“The whole family is really sad,” she said. “We all miss our dog. She was what made our house a home.”

Whether it’s watching her sleep, playing dress-up, or hugs and snuggles, Hallihan and her daughters say that’s what they love most about Olive.

“She’s always there,” said Bryn Hallihan. “If you ever want to hang out, she’s always there for you.”

It’s why Danielle Hallihan says the ordeal has been so hard.

“They miss her a lot,” she said about her kids. “When I came and told them the news, I was a mess. Just crying. And they were upset. “

Olive is a sweet blue nose pit, almost 6-years-old and weighs 80 pounds. Olive is also a rescue dog.

“It’s just very difficult to know she might have hard times ahead of her,” Hallihan said. “She’s my registered emotional support animal. So she’s provided a lot of support for me. This dog, she knows if I’m sad. She will crawl on my lap and stay there for hours.”

Now her dog is gone.

Hallihan says her boyfriend was walking Olive on the Northwest side at Berteau and Harding Friday morning just before 10. She says a man approached her boyfriend, pointed a gun at him and took the dog.

Hallihan’s 7-year-old daughter Seren, has a message to the person responsible.

“You aren’t a nice person at all,” she said. “You probably [need to] start being a nice person.”