Family calls for justice in deadly CPD shooting of man following domestic call

CHICAGO — A family wants the Chicago police officers involved in the shooting death of their loved one dismissed from the force and jailed.



A state representative in the district where they live is joining the call for justice.



Rep. Lashawn Ford and Turell Brown’s family want justice for Brown.

According to police, officers were responding to a domestic disturbance in the 6500 block of South Harvard Avenue on Sept. 19.

Bodycam footage, released by COPA, shows Brown, 28, waving a knife at police seconds before the shooting.

“Put it down dude, put that knife down, put it down,” an officer said before shots were fired.

As he approaches the officers, one fires his gun three times.

His girlfriend called police to report that Brown hit her.

“He hit me all through my face, punched me on my side, everything,” the woman told police when they arrived “He pulled a knife on me too. I want him out of my house and I’m pressing charges on him.”

CPR was performed at the scene, but Brown died from the shooting.

Ford and the family say after seeing video of the incident, shooting Brown was unnecessary and they want the officers involved fired.

Read more Chicago News Headlines here

“I miss my son daily. I wake up missing my son,” Angela Brown said. “I go to bed missing my son and then to hear that this officer is back on the street. …

“He was talking calm but they shot and they murdered him,” Angela Brown said. “They murdered my son and I want to seek justice.”

Brown’s family say they have not received any mental health or other support from the city. Initially, the officers involved were placed on administrative duty for 30 days. They have returned to work.