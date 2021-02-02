Family trying to get visas to attend funerals of woman, 4 daughters who died in Des Plaines fire

Citahaly Zamiodo, 25, and her four daughters — Renata Espinosa, 6, Genesis Espinosa, 5, Allison Espinosa, 3, and 1-year-old Grace Espinosa — were killed in a fire that broke out in a Des Plaines building.

DES PLAINES, Ill. — The Mexican government is trying to help a family get humanitarian visas so they can attend the funerals of a woman and her four daughters who died in a Des Plaines fire.

Citahaly Zamiodo, 25, and her four daughters — Renata Espinosa, 6, Genesis Espinosa, 5, Allison Espinosa, 3, and 1-year-old Grace Espinosa — were all killed in a fire at their home on the 700 block of West Oakton Street last Wednesday.

Several immediate family members, including the girls’ grandmother, want to attend their funeral. The girls’ father, who was at work when the fire broke out, is trying to make arrangements.

The Des Plaines Fire Department on Thursday said they’re investigating whether the fire started from a space heater on the second floor of the duplex building.

Fire investigators believe findings show that the fire originated at the top of the stairs into the second-floor unit, the only entry and exit to the unit. Based on the location of the fire, it likely prevented the family from being able to escape.

About $85,000 was raised through a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses.