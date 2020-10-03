Families of Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor join Rev. Jackson for Evanston march

EVANSTON, Ill. — The families of Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor joined Rev. Jesse Jackson for a march in Evanston Saturday aimed at encouraging citizens to vote.

Surrounded by hundreds of people, the families of Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor came together to ask for help.

They met with Rev. Jesse Jackson earlier in the day at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

“Thank God that he’s here and he’s able to tell his testimony,” Taylor’s aunt Bianca Austin said. “But just know that he’s a part of us now too and my family is ready to go to end of the world with you.”

They said they’re going to the end of the word, and into the streets of Evanston, with one request.

“Everybody asks us how can you help? How could you help Breonna’s family? How could you help Jacob’s family? You need to get out here and vote,” Jacob Blake Sr. said.

After the Rainbow PUSH event, the group traveled to Evanston the march. Their goal is to transform the criminal justice system and what they call a lack of police accountability. They said it starts with the election.

Evanston police said it was a peaceful march.