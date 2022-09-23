CHICAGO — It’s the first official weekend of fall. But with all the big outdoor events this weekend will have the feel of a busy summer weekend in the city.

Some of the best chefs in the city are getting ready to grill their own gourmet burgers at the Hamburger Hop. The event gathers chefs from well-known Chicago restaurants who vie to create the tastiest burger. They will be judged by a celebrity panel – and the public.

In Lake View, Saint Alphonsus Parish will hold it’s 20th annual Oktoberfest, bringing brats, beer and bands together to celebrate German Heritage.

The Hyde Park Jazz Festival is back for its 16th year.

On Sunday thousands of runners will participate in the Chicago Half Marathon which starts in Jackson Park and runs through the South Side.

Also Sunday, the Chicago Bears host former head coach Lovie Smith and the Texans.