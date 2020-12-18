Faith leaders upset as Chicago council members seek deal with woman in wrong raid

CHICAGO — Some members of the Chicago City Council called Friday for a special meeting to order officials to settle any legal action with a woman who wasn’t allowed to put on clothes before being handcuffed during a botched raid at her home.

It was the latest development in the case of Anjanette Young, a social worker who is seen on police video repeatedly pleading with officers in 2019 that they were in the wrong place.

Aldermen Raymond Lopez, Stephanie Coleman and Jeanette Taylor have sought to have a council meeting next Tuesday to consider ordering city attorneys to “negotiate, draft and do all things necessary” to settle any legal action by Young.

Young’s lawsuit was withdrawn in federal court in March as part of a procedural step to refile it in Cook County court.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot this week apologized for what happened to Young during a raid that preceded her election. But Lightfoot also acknowledged that she became aware of the raid by fall 2019.

She backtracked after initially saying she hadn’t been made aware of the video, saying her team had flagged emails about the case.

The video shows officers using a battering ram to break the door. An officer threw a blanket over Young’s shoulders. But because she was handcuffed, the blanket slipped off her shoulders, leaving her exposed again.

“I again want to reiterate and affirm my commitment to righting the wrongs in this case and moving forward with full transparency and accountability,” Lightfoot said.

A group of pastors met with Mayor Lightfoot Friday afternoon virtually and held a news conference in the evening.

“COPA has failed, it’s a failed experiment and Black and Brown people have paid the price,” Bishop Tavis Grant said. “We want equal justice under the law. We want no more delays, no more apologies, no more excuses, we need change right now.”

It’s unclear if an investigation into COPA will happen as the agency says it is still investigating Young’s case.

On Tuesday, the City-Council will vote to begin the process for a potential settlement for Young.