CHICAGO — Faith and community leaders gathered with the Committee on Migrants and Refugees Thursday morning to say migrants will always be welcome in Chicago — calling the federal government to pass immigration reform.

“The reality is, there is enough of Chicago for everyone,” Pastor JeVon Moore from Bryn Mawr Community Church said.

Even before the Brighton Park site at 38th and California was shut down by the state, the city had increasingly been looking to faith-based organizations and churches to help house migrants.

The base camp now being torn down, could have housed up to 2,000 migrants. The contractors may have to put the bill instead of the state.

Since the site was deemed unsuitable, the city will not have to pay the $91,000 a month to lease the land. Three critics of the mayor call for some of his top aids to resign over the Brighton Park base camp.

The mayor has since dismissed those calls and the mayor has since working for months to get migrants out of police stations and O’Hare. There are about roughly 600 migrants still waiting for shelter.

There were also calls for the federal government to pass comprehensive immigration reform. The committee was looking to pass calling president Biden to extend protection for more migrants and give them a pass to citizenship.

“Now is not the time to be stingy, but now is the time to work together. There is enough to go around to be a citizen in Chicago, there’s enough to go around to build better schools in Chicago, there’s enough to go around to build mental health clinics in Chicago. Nobody will be left behind, ” Ald. Will Hall from the 6th ward said.

The resolution passed through the committee