The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday is expected to be the busiest air travel day before Memorial Day.

An estimated 51,194 flights are scheduled for Thursday and nearly 50,000 flights are scheduled for Friday.

The FAA is reminding travelers to check their flight status before they head to the airport.

To help make security screenings smoother and hopefully quicker, the FAA has a checklist of several tips to help travelers.

Here are some important reminders if you are flying for Memorial Day.

Liquids, gels and aerosols packed in a carry-n must follow the 3-1-1 rule. 3.4 ounces or less per container, all liquids must fit into 1-quart size plastic bag and 1 bag per passenger.

Firearms are only allowed in checked bags, and must be unloaded and placed in a locked, hard-sided container. You must declare the firearm with your airline.

Pack your large electronics on the top layer of your carry-on for easy access during security.

Wear shoes you can remove easily.

Have your boarding pass and ID ready for inspection.

Make sure you give yourself plenty of time and arrive at the airport early.