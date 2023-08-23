CHICAGO — The extreme heat is expected to hit later this morning and temperatures can reach up to 115 degrees today.

The National Weather Service has already issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the next two days. It is said to stay away from alcohol, caffeine and sodas.

Limit time outside and if air conditioning is not accessible, keep shades drawn, blinds closed with windows slightly open.

Also be aware of signs of heat related illnesses like extreme sweating, intense thirst, nausea, fatigue, dizziness or confusion. The OEMC says those are signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

“Try to stay away from being outside. Keep yourself very hydrated,” Cook County Health Emergency Physician Mike Schindlbeck said.

There are also opportunities to stay cool at Chicago Public Libraries as well as citywide park district facilities while they are open.