SHOREWOOD, Ill. — An extra-alarm fire has completely destroyed a business in Shorewood.

The fire started around 4 a.m. Tuesday at a building located at 25520 West Black Road, which is a landscaping supply store and farm. Emergency crews remain on site to battle the massive fire.

Shorewood police are asking people nearby to shelter-in-place due to the toxic fumes from burning fertilizer.

Black Road is closed from River Road to County Line Road.

This is developing story. Check back for details.