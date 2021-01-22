Expressway closures due to Montrose Bridge project to impact drivers this weekend

CHICAGO — Lane closures will impact some drivers over the weekend.

This weekend, all traffic heading inbound on the Edens (I-94) and the Kennedy (I-90) expressways will be reduced to a single lane and directed into the inbound express lanes. Drivers will then not be able to exit until Armitage Avenue. The lane closures will begin at 9 p.m. Friday and last through 5 a.m. Monday.

The closures are necessary for the Illinois Department of Transportation to continue work to demolish and rebuild the Montrose Avenue bridge. If the closure sounds familiar, it’s because the same closure happened in April when crews demolished the south portion of the bridge over inbound traffic. That section has since been rebuilt. This weekend, crews will demolish the north portion of the bridge over inbound lanes.

Here are this weekend’s closures:

IB Kennedy & IB Edens reduced to 1 lane approaching Montrose Avenue 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday

Ramps from Wilson Street and Montrose Avenue to IB expressway CLOSED from noon Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

Ramps from Lawrence and Cicero avenues to IB expressway CLOSED from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

Pedestrians accessing the CTA Blue Line Montrose Station can expect intermittent 15 minutes sidewalk closures from 12:01 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 23, and 8 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 24.

The weekend of Jan. 29, crews are planning to demolish the north section of the Montrose bridge that crosses over the outbound lanes of traffic on the Kennedy. At that time, drivers can expect outbound lane blockages. Removal of the middle third segment, over the CTA Blue Line will be scheduled later this winter.

The whole project is expected to be completed early this summer. It was originally slated to be done in December, however, IDOT said the project was delayed mostly due to steel procurement issues caused by the pandemic, along with a winter shutdown.

